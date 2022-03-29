Cabinet approves subsidy of Rs. 2.552 billion under Ramzan Package

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet that met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here Tuesday approved Rs.2.552 billion as subsidy under Ramzan Package to ensure uninterrupted supply of edible items to consumers on subsidized rates during the holy month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet that met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here Tuesday approved Rs.2.552 billion as subsidy under Ramzan Package to ensure uninterrupted supply of edible items to consumers on subsidized rates during the holy month.

Sharing details of decisions taken in the meeting of provincial cabinet, Special Assistant to CM, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told that media that under Ramzan Package bag of flour weighing 20 kilograms would be provided to consumers on Rs. 800 instead of market price that is Rs 1100.

He informed that 2800 sale points would be established all over the province for provision of subsidized flour besides setting up of 83 Sasta Bazaars, 123 Ramzan Facilitation Centre, 42 mobile Utility Stores and 96 Ramzan Dastarkhawan.

He told that secretaries and deputy commissioners have been directed to check markets and develop liaison with traders to ensure quality and control price hike.

The provincial cabinet, he said, also approved granting the status of force as well as Shuhada Package to field employees of Forest and Wild Life Department. Under Shuhada Package, heirs of martyred employees of Scale 3-16 would be given Rs.3.3 million, Rs. 5.5 million to BS-17 employees, Rs.9.9 million to BS-18 & 19 employees and Rs.11 million to BS-20 employees.However, the Chief Minister directed for devising a uniform financial package for all martyred.

He said that cabinet also approved regularization of more than four thousand employees of 26 projects of Rescue 1122, Tooling Policy for Highways, reopening of deradicalization center Mashal in Malakand Division. He told that cabinet conditionally approved a subsidy of Rs.

50 per fertilizer bag for major kharif crops during year 2022-23, transferring 8 kanal and 3 kanal 7 marla state land to police department for establishing police stations in Loi Sam Khar Bajaur and Tehsil Headquarters Ambar Mohmad District respectively, transfer of land to Relief Department for establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in three different districts of the province and granting status of Sub-Division to Tehsil Shabqadar, District Charsadda and Tehsil Baffa, District Mansehra.

The provincial cabinet also approved a supplementary grant of Rs.700 million for Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology Haripur, converting Swat University Campus in Shangla into the 'University of Shangla' and transfer of unoccupied building of Technical College to the university, 10 kanal lands in Urban areas and 20 kanal lands in Rural areas for the establishment of Government Colleges for boys and girls.

The provincial cabinet approved handing over of various roads of province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, upgradation of Tehsil Tirah Bagh Maidan to Sub Division and creation of two new tehsils, Painda Cheena in the new sub-division Tirah and Fort Salop in the existing sub-division Bara, District Khyber.

Cabinet directed for returning upgradation case of administrative staff of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to varsity, and reviewed regularization case of project employees of TMA Khar Bajaur in light of the orders of Peshawar High Court Mingora Branch.

The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by Provincial Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various Government