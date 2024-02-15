Cabinet Approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's Appointment As PBM MD
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Syed Tariq Muhammad ul Hassan as Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM).
The decision was taken on the recommendation of Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister House Media Wing.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar presided over the cabinet meeting.
On the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, the cabinet approved the transit/transfer of vehicle spare parts and new tires used by the Country Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan from Karachi Port to Kabul.
It was informed that such imports and their transfer to Afghanistan were prohibited to prevent smuggling in the country, however, the said spare parts and tires would be used by the United Nations and were not for commercial use.
On the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence Production, the cabinet also approved the redeployment of Grade-20 officer Khan Nawaz of the Secretariat Group as Member Finance in the Heavy Industry Taxila.
The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Finance Ministry, also gave its approval for the exemption of JS Bank's sponsoring shareholder Shabbir Ahmed Randiri from Section (IV)(1)14 of the Banking Companies Ordinance.
Under the exemption, Shabbir Ahmed would be able to exercise his voting rights in JS Bank Limited as a 7.06% sponsoring shareholder.
Furthermore, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, the meeting approved the handing over of Irfan Qadir Bhatti, an accused with dual citizenship, to the Kingdom of Norway.
It was told that the Norwegian Government had alleged that the accused was involved in terrorism. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was appointed as an inquiry officer, who after investigation came to the conclusion that the accused was involved in terrorism and other illegal activities.
Similarly, the cabinet on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, allowed the Pakistan Television Corporation to make payments to the foreign broadcasters for the broadcasting rights of sports events.
It assented to the decisions taken by its Committee on Energy on February 6, and those of the committees on Legislative Cases and Privatization taken on February 7.
The meeting also approved the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on February 7 and 14.
