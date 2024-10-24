Cabinet approves transfer of land for construction of Custom House in D I Khan

The meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday approved transfer of 40 kanal of land from Board of Revenue to Pakistan Custom for construction of Custom House & Warehouses in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday approved transfer of 40 kanal of land from board of Revenue to Pakistan Custom for construction of Custom House & Warehouses in Dera Ismail Khan.

The cabinet meeting was also participated by Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and administrative secretaries.

The meeting also demanded formation of a committee comprising representatives of government and political parties to look into proposals and demands of Pashtun Peace Jirga relating to Federal government.

The provincial cabinet also authorized Relief Department to take up a case of establishing a desk at Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar for providing the facility of transporting the dead bodies brought from abroad. Cabinet also approved Rs.36 million grant for purchase of three ambulances also allowing Rs.0.7 million per month budget to Rescue 1122 for the purpose. It was also decided that such transportation facility would be provided on demand from the Islamabad International Airport.

The cabinet approved federal government to legislation on the subject of “Explosive” for implementation of National Explosive Policy. Cabinet also decided to approve amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointments, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1989 for reservation of quota for transgender, revising the fourth condition of its decision taken in the 12th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet allowing partial relaxation of ban for creation of positions of project employees with domicile from other than Ex-FATA.

The cabinet approved guidelines for nomination of the chairman for production Bonus Utilization Committee and revised production Bonus Guidelines 2024. Under Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy 2012, the Production Bonus is payable once commercial production of Oil and Gas commences from a producing field.

The Policy authorizes the Provincial Government to issue guidelines.

The meeting also approved amendment in schedule -1 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rules of business -1985, allowing a Directorate of Digital Media in the Directorate General of Information and PRs, enhancement of costs for improvement/widening and rehabilitation of 12-kilometer road in Bar Qambar Khel, Khyber District from 380.0 million to 561.822 million- and 7-kilometer Bara bypass in Khyber District from 517.729 million to 929.811 million.

The other decisions include approval of construction of RCC Bridges 1. Sheikh Uttar 2. Gara Budha in District Tank, draft Parks and Horticulture Authority Bill, establishment of three Community Game reserves in District Orakzai, draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Non-Governmental Organizations (Working in the field of Human Rights) Rules 2024.

The cabinet approved nomination of four members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, acquisition of land and construction of judicial infrastructure at Chitral Upper, transfer of state land for construction of judicial complex Timargara (Dir Lower), shifting of Agriculture Universities D.I.Khan from Gomal University to Diary Colony D.I.Khan, revision of ADP Scheme titled Digital Governance Imitative for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Grant-in-aid for Deeni Madaris/Darul Uloom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, construction of Model school Manserha, establishment of Jawan Markaz at District Shangla and financial assistance for Up gradation of Maskan Orphanage Institute & Omung Special Children School Swat.

The provincial cabinet also approved funds to forensic medicine Department Khyber Medical College (KMC) and hiring the services of Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance under section 14(iii) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa procurement regulatory authority act 2012 for disbursement of soft loans through Ehsaas Noujawan, Rozgar and Hunar programs and establishment of endowment fund for fee waivers in Government Colleges of the province.

