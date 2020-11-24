UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Approves Two Critical Ordinances To Deal With Crime, Rape, Child Abuse: Mazari

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Cabinet approves two critical ordinances to deal with crime, rape, child abuse: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle two critical ordinances to deal holistically with the menace of rape and child abuse for introducing necessary amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code.

The two approved bills included "The Anti-Rape (Investigation & Trial) Ordinance 2020 & the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020", Minister for Human Rights Dr.

Shrieen M Mazari tweeted.

She said Cabinet Committee for the disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) would finalise and it should become operational in next few days.

The minister said the bills included an expansive definition of rape, establishment of special courts, anti-rape crisis cells, protection of victims and witnesses, prohibition of the "two-finger" test etc. These Ordinances were badly needed, she said.

More Stories From Pakistan

