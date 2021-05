Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of electoral reforms, says Fawad Chaudhary

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government's electoral reforms consist of four parts, including EVMs, e-voting for overseas Pakistanis, Biometric and Legislation.

He said EVMs have been developed and the government has unveiled its legislation agenda for the purpose. He said work is underway on Biometric and E-voting.

Referring to the ECP's decision of recounting of votes in the by-election in NA-249 Karachi, the Minister said re-polling should be held in the constituency because the winning candidate will be getting only five percent votes.

Speaking about the Covid situation in the country, the Information Minister said the Covid SOPs are not being implemented in letter and spirit in Karachi, and the Sindh Government should look into it. He said the Cabinet has approved the Sindh Government's request for deployment of the army for ensuring implementation of the SOPs.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Cabinet approved 90-day remission to jail prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. However, this remission will not applicable to the prisoners of heinous crimes.

He said the facility of succession certificates through NADRA is also being provided to overseas Pakistanis, and in the first phase, desks are being opened in twenty-four embassies.

He said the Cabinet has approved issuance of a commemorative coin to pay tribute to NED University Karachi on 100 years of its establishment.

The Minister said the Cabinet also approved to waive off 10 percent withholding tax on private sector bids in Railways.

Responding to a question, the Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia will greatly contribute to expand bilateral ties.