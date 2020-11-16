Cabinet approves up-gradation of Children Hospital: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the 37th meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved the up-gradation of Children Hospital and Institute of Child Health Lahore to University of Child Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the 37th meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved the up-gradation of Children Hospital and Institute of Child Health Lahore to University of Child Health.

She said under the University of Child Health, three schools would be established i.e. school of Postgraduate Nursing, School of Allied Medical Sciences and School of Pediatric.

Briefing the media right after the 37th meeting of the provincial cabinet here, Dr Firdous said that the cabinet approved the amendments and reimplementation of the Punjab Oversees Pakistanis Act 2014. Through this amendment, the number of Commission members had been increased from 23 to 27, she said and added, it had been decided to increase the scope of District Oversees Pakistanis Commission Committees to Tehsil level. Besides, the commission had been given powers for arbitration.

The cabinet committee approved the up-gradation of Emerson College Multan, a century old institute of historical importance where more than 7,000 students were studying to University, she elaborated.

She said that the B.A. and M.A. programs would end in January 2021 consequently; the Names and duration of degrees would be changed as per the international standards. She added the Degree College would be renamed as Associate Degree College and Post Graduate College would be renamed as Graduate College and M.Phil would be done in Post Graduate College.

The cabinet decided to formulate rules for the organizations working for welfare of the children, she added.

She said the Punjab Chief Minister directed the provincial ministers and secretaries of all departments to actively participate in "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH)" Week celebrations.

She informed the media the Punjab Chief Minister had constituted a committee to review the rules of Local Government Land Use Plan and the committee would soon present its final recommendations.

She said that the cabinet approved the proposed draft of Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Rules 2019 for Registration of Organization Managing Accommodation under Section A-20.

She said that under the Punjab Finance Act 2019, besides the agriculture land, the committee decided to include areas located outside the rating areas on both sides of national and provincial highways and motorways into tax net. She said that the cabinet approved the amendments in Punjab Motor Vehicles Transaction Licenses Rules 2015. It was decided in the meeting that the unregistered motorcar dealers who had less than ten years experience would pay double security fee as compared to the registered motorcar dealer whereas the same registration fee would be charged for registered as well as unregistered motorcar dealers who had more than 10 years experience, she added.

The SACM said the cabinet endorsed the decisions taken in 41, 42 and 43 meeting of standing cabinet committee for Finance & Development and decisions taken in 33, 34 and 35 meeting of standing cabinet committee for Legal Affairs.

To a question, she said that the victory of PTI in Gilgit Baltistan elections had proved that the public had not only rejected but buried the anti-state narrative of PML-N. She said 'Calibri Queen' went to Gilgit Baltistan just for photo shoot and returned empty handed. She added Maryam Safdar's plan to instigate Bilawal would fail as well. The Silk Route and Gilgit Baltistan were the lifelines for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she added.

She said the PTI was going to form a government in Gilgit Baltistan with a majority seats. The people of Gilgit Baltistan had rejected the Calibri Queen and Bilawal Zardari, she added.