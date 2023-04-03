UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Asks President To Sign 'SC Practice & Procedure Act'; Withdraws Services Of SC's Registrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Cabinet asks President to sign 'SC Practice & Procedure Act'; withdraws services of SC's Registrar

The federal cabinet Monday asked President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately sign the 'Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023' so that the country could be taken out of the constitutional and political crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal cabinet Monday asked President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately sign the 'Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023' so that the country could be taken out of the constitutional and political crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the special meeting of the federal cabinet held at the Prime Minister House, here.

The ministers considered in detail two-point agenda. Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the cabinet on different legal matters.

The cabinet examined the issue of issuance of a circular by the Registrar Supreme Court against the order of the Supreme Court's bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The cabinet decided to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court and asked him to report to the Establishment Division.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Blue-chip communication stocks drive ADX, as Dubai ..

Blue-chip communication stocks drive ADX, as Dubai Financial Market hits one-mon ..

7 minutes ago
 Common Asian leopard spotted in Margalla's Trail-5 ..

Common Asian leopard spotted in Margalla's Trail-5

8 minutes ago
 Budget for next general elections to be allocated ..

Budget for next general elections to be allocated in June: Advisor to the Prime ..

8 minutes ago
 Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine fo ..

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine for Reconstruction, NATO Coopera ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions ..

Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions against holding them separate ..

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects free flour centers in Kasu ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.