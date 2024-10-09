Cabinet Body Approves Independent Multiplayer Market For Power Purchase, Generation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on Energy on Wednesday approved the establishment of an independent multiplayer market for power generation and purchase to pave the way for a competitive environment and gradually end the government's role as a sole purchaser of electricity.
The committee, in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, principally approved the formation of an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) which will be later endorsed by the Federal cabinet and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under the Companies Act 2017, according to a PM Office press release.
The ISMO is aimed at gradually doing away with the government's role as a sole buyer of electricity and turning the electricity market into a multiplayer independent, transparent, and competitive market. It will also allow the power consumers to purchase electricity from suppliers other than power distribution companies.
Under the ISMO, long-term planning would be made to produce low-cost electricity and its transmission besides reducing the power prices and circular debt.
The ISMO board will comprise the experts from the power sector.
The participants of the meeting were briefed on the circular debt of the power sector.
In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the priority measures were being taken for the power sector reforms and instructed accelerated actions to reduce power theft and losses besides taking disciplinary action against the employees of the distribution companies involved in the theft.
The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to utilise modern technology to bring reforms and curb power theft.
Federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Dr Musaddik Malik, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, and other members of the committee attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jailed leader urges world to settle Kashmir, Palestine disputes1 minute ago
-
Shehroze makes history as Pakistan’s youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000m2 minutes ago
-
Principal shot dead2 minutes ago
-
209 terrorists killed, 244 held in nine months2 minutes ago
-
Doli Roti: A unique culinary experience thrives in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly proceedings adjourned till Oct 912 hours ago
-
67 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon to arrive on Wednesday13 hours ago
-
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva13 hours ago
-
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor13 hours ago
-
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal13 hours ago
-
PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal13 hours ago