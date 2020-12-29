Cabinet body for planing of alternate routes for overloaded vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Tarakai on Tuesday directed the district administrations of Swabi, Mardan, Mohmand and Charsadda districts to finalize at earliest a plan featuring identification of alternate routes, installation of weighing scales and availability of staff to resolve issues pertaining to overloaded vehicles which led to traffic congestion and caused damage to roads.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee, which had been constituted for sorting out roads and overloaded vehicles-related problems of Swabi, Buner and Mohmand districts.

He directed that the deputy commissioner and the district police officer of the district concerned should present the plan in the next meeting of the committee, adding the plan should be prepared after taking all stakeholders on board.

He said that the implementation strategy of new laws should also be presented to the committee for approval.

He directed the officials concerned that all vehicles of those districts should use the main route in these districts while branch roads will never be used by loaded vehicles. He said a weighing scale should be installed at the source point of the route for overloaded vehicles in the district where there was only one road.

He said the district administration; Highway Authority and Department of Commission and Works would ensure implementation in this regard.

He said the industries, minerals and transport department will make a policy for implementation of new laws in consultation with their respective stakeholders.

Provincial law minister Sultan, Special Assistant on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai, Special Assistant on Communication and Works, Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Committee Chairman Shahram Trakai said that overloaded vehicles should not be allowed to use roads of Adina and Chota Lahore, directing the district administration of Swabi to identify alternate routes for load carrying vehicles in consultation with stakeholders.

He was of the view that there should separate roads for sand and marble-loaded vehicles. He said that overloaded vehicles damaged roads which were built on taxpayers' money, therefore the issue should be resolved on a permanent basis.