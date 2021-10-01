UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Body On Law Nods Pb LG Transition Plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The 72nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat in which 13 agenda items of various departments were considered.

The committee okayed Local Department' transition plan from Punjab Local Government Act 2019 to PLG Act 2013 in the light of the judgement passed by the Supreme Court.

The committee permitted for preparation of rules and regulations for leasing out government land for corporate farming in the province under CPEC. The energy department was allowed under the Federal Renewable Energy Policy 2020 to send future projects of 6645 MW in Punjab to the Federal Steering Committee for approval.

The committee approved the name of Haroon Akbar for the post of chairperson of Lahore Transport Company.

Agreeing with the nomination of Mujahid Pervez Chatha and Noman Ansari for the board of Directors of Punjab Thermal Power Company, the proposal to reconstitute the Board of Governors of the Punjab Public library was also approved.

The cabinet committee referred the proposal of mortgaging the project land of the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Company to the sub-committee for further consideration.

