Cabinet Body On Law Okays Legal Proposals

Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

The cabinet committee on Legislative Business led by Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Friday, after considering several legal proposals gave approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The cabinet committee on Legislative Business led by Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Friday, after considering several legal proposals gave approval.

During 69th meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business held at the Civil Secretariat, among the proposals approved by the committee included Board of Revenue's outsourcing of government rest houses across the province, nomination of non-official members in the board of Lahore Central Business Development Authority, nomination of MPA Firdous Rehana as Vice Chairperson of Faisalabad Development Authority and sale of 48 kanals of land owned by the Auqaf Department at Mauza Manak Lahore to Bahria Town.

Proposal of Namal Lake Mianwali to be declared as wetland for conservation, proposal to amend the Punjab Vagary Ordinance 1958 to control the begging profession in Punjab, proposal to empower the Deputy Director and Director Social Welfare with regard to registration and regulation of NGOs in Punjab, the proposal to recruit for the post of DG of the Punjab Agriculture, food and Drug Authority and the proposal to return the operational charge of the nationalized schools of Presbyterian Church of America were also unanimously approved.

