UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Body Reserves Its Recommendations To Remove Nawaz Name From ECL

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Cabinet body reserves its recommendations to remove Nawaz name from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A sub-committee of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday reserved its recommendations regarding the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to the media, Law Minister Farogh Naseem who heads the committee said "The committee cannot define any time frame to announce its recommendations.

"The Federal Cabinet had discretionary powers to accept the committee recommendations or otherwise, he added.

It may be added that the committee held three marathon sessions on Tuesday to discuss specific time period for Nawaz Sharif to remain abroad for treatment and the conditions including submission of surety bonds.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Exit Control List Law Minister Marathon May Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

51 minutes ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

51 minutes ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

51 minutes ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

51 minutes ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

48 minutes ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.