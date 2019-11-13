Cabinet body reserves its recommendations to remove Nawaz name from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A sub-committee of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday reserved its recommendations regarding the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to the media, Law Minister Farogh Naseem who heads the committee said "The committee cannot define any time frame to announce its recommendations.

"The Federal Cabinet had discretionary powers to accept the committee recommendations or otherwise, he added.

It may be added that the committee held three marathon sessions on Tuesday to discuss specific time period for Nawaz Sharif to remain abroad for treatment and the conditions including submission of surety bonds.