Cabinet Body Reviews Projection Of Wheat Production, National Requirements
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Cabinet Committee on Essential Crops on Wednesday reviewed the projected wheat production and national requirements, emphasizing the importance of harmonizing the federal and provincial agricultural research system to enhance per-acre yield and overall farm productivity.
The meeting of the Cabinet Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister M. Ishaq Dar.
The Ministry of National Food Security & Research team was led by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry.
During the meeting, the committee's report on the Wheat Policy for Rabi 2024-25 was presented, and a detailed review of the projected wheat production and national requirements was conducted.
Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, briefed the committee on the cultivated area for the current year and emphasized the importance of aligning agricultural strategies with domestic needs and farmers benefit.
The committee also discussed harmonizing the federal and provincial agricultural research system to enhance per-acre yield and overall farm productivity.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stressed the importance of consultation with provincial governments to ensure that policies benefit farmers and contribute to sectoral stability.
The meeting also deliberated on determining the wheat support price and possible market interventions to secure fair prices for farmers and maintain market stability.
The deputy PM directed the Finance Minister to incorporate key discussion points into the agricultural policy committee's deliberations to refine and strengthen the policy framework.
The meeting reaffirmed the government's commitment to stabilizing the agricultural economy through corrective measures, ensuring food security, and fostering growth in the farming sector.
The Ministry of National Food Security & Research expressed the resolve to ensuring food security, supporting farmers, and strengthening agriculture through sustainable policies and strategic interventions for long-term stability and growth.
