Cabinet Briefed On 26th Constitutional Amendment
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was briefed about the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
The minister for law and justice briefed the meeting in detail about the amendment, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release in the wee hours of Sunday.
Members of allied parties in the cabinet including MQM, PML-Q and Istehqam Pakistan Party were taken into confidence over the proposed amendment.
The meeting of the cabinet will be held again today at 2:30pm.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amendment bill to be approved by cabinet today: Law Minister1 minute ago
-
Constitutional amendment draft to be presented in Cabinet today: Azam Tarar8 hours ago
-
PM given detailed briefing over 26th constitutional amendment8 hours ago
-
NA security tightened for Sunday's session, visitors entry restricted8 hours ago
-
Political parties reach on consensus on ‘Constitutional Amendment Draft’: Maulana Fazl8 hours ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug smugglers in Attock9 hours ago
-
Teenage girl abducted; 3 arrested for assaulting woman9 hours ago
-
NA adjourned to meet on Sunday at 11:30 am10 hours ago
-
Gov’t confident in numbers in upper, lower houses: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
Amb. Junaid underscores importance of Kashmir issue resolution under UNSC resolutions11 hours ago
-
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary contribution of Amar ..11 hours ago
-
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2nd phase on Oct 1312 hours ago