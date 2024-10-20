Open Menu

Cabinet Briefed On 26th Constitutional Amendment

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Cabinet briefed on 26th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was briefed about the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The minister for law and justice briefed the meeting in detail about the amendment, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release in the wee hours of Sunday.

Members of allied parties in the cabinet including MQM, PML-Q and Istehqam Pakistan Party were taken into confidence over the proposed amendment.

The meeting of the cabinet will be held again today at 2:30pm.

