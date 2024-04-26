Open Menu

Cabinet Briefed On Progress Of PIA Privatization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:02 PM

The Federal Cabinet was informed on Friday that the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was on track and several companies were taking keen interest in the airlines

Federal Secretary for Privatization briefing the cabinet regarding the recent progress of PIA's privatization process, told that the advertisements inviting expressions of interest were published in national and international newspapers on April 2, with the last date being May 3, and so far several companies had expressed keen interest in PIA.

The meeting of the cabinet was held at the PM House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet directed to ensure transparency in the privatization of PIA.

Meanwhile, the Secretary Aviation, briefing on the recent measures taken to improve the facilities at Pakistan's airports, particularly Lahore and Karachi, informed that the service counters at the airports had been increased and further improvement of the facilities was in progress.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the federal cabinet approved the establishment of an additional special court in Makran Division to deal with anti-narcotics cases in Balochistan province.

The jurisdiction of this special court will extend to the districts of Panjgur, Kech, Gwadar, Hub and Lasbela.

The cabinet directed that judges of good repute be appointed in the special court and the prosecution process be made more effective.

On the recommendation of SAFRON, the cabinet approved the extension of the validity of Proof of Registration (POR) cards of Afghan refugees from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. The cabinet was told that with this extension, POR card holders will be able to avail schools, bank accounts and other facilities in Pakistan.

These POR card holders will be repatriated in the third phase of the program of repatriating illegal foreign nationals residing in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the first phase of repatriating the foreign residents living in Pakistan without any identity documents is in progress.

The meeting was further told that the consultation with all stakeholders regarding the drone policy for the use of drone technology in the agriculture sector was in the final stages and will soon be presented to the cabinet for approval.

The cabinet approved the appointment of four ex-officio members of the Board of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

The cabinet also approved the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on April 18, 2024.

