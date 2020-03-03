UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Committee Approves Establishment Of University Of Child Health At Children's Hospital Lahore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:09 PM

Cabinet committee approves establishment of University of Child Health at Children's Hospital Lahore

The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business has approved four per cent provincial sales tax on online taxi hiring and establishment of the University of Child Health at Children's Hospital Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Legislative business has approved four per cent provincial sales tax on online taxi hiring and establishment of the University of Child Health at Children's Hospital Lahore.

The approval was given at the 22nd cabinet committee meeting with Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja in the chair.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun and senior officers also attended the meeting.

The other proposals approved include Punjab Special Education Policy 2019 draft, amendments to the Act of Technical Universities under the Department of Industries and Trade, formation of Executive Committee of the Punjab Heritage Foundation and the establishment of the University of Bhakkar and the University of Layyah.

The committee also agreed to a proposal of the government degree, inter and commerce colleges to be named as associate colleges and to send the case of 211 union secretaries (technical) for absorption as sub-engineers to the Punjab Absorption Committee.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Education Punjab Bhakkar 2019 Commerce Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

29 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

41 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

41 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

44 minutes ago

Over 3,000 Emiratis have applied to become UAE’s ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.