LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Legislative business has approved four per cent provincial sales tax on online taxi hiring and establishment of the University of Child Health at Children's Hospital Lahore.

The approval was given at the 22nd cabinet committee meeting with Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja in the chair.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun and senior officers also attended the meeting.

The other proposals approved include Punjab Special Education Policy 2019 draft, amendments to the Act of Technical Universities under the Department of Industries and Trade, formation of Executive Committee of the Punjab Heritage Foundation and the establishment of the University of Bhakkar and the University of Layyah.

The committee also agreed to a proposal of the government degree, inter and commerce colleges to be named as associate colleges and to send the case of 211 union secretaries (technical) for absorption as sub-engineers to the Punjab Absorption Committee.