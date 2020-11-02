UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee Approves Grants For Library, Hospital

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Cabinet committee approves grants for library, hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development approved Rs 4 million grant in-aid for Dar-ul-Islam library Bagh-i-Jinnah Lahore and Rs 109 million for purchase of CT scan machine for Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot, here on MondayIn this regard, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reiterated his resolve to provide resources for public welfare, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government was moving in the right direction to provide the best facilities to citizens.

