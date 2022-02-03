UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee Approves Industrial Investment Under RUDA

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cabinet committee approves industrial investment under RUDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A number of important decisions were made at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Rai Taimur Bhatti, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and secretaries concerned.

The committee approved investment in Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) industrial zones. The decision allowed RUDA to enter into an agreement with a Saudi investor for investment in industrial zones 2A and 3A.

The committee also allowed the Excise and Taxation Department to enter into an agreement with Pakistan Post for delivery of vehicle number plates and registration documents through the post office for convenience of the applicants.

The meeting approved the transfer policy of the Special education Department and sale of 15,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Basharat Raja expressed his satisfaction that the sale of wheat would not affect the food reserves for Punjab.

The cabinet committee reviewed and approved the Punjab Aquaculture Development Corporation Act 2021.

Approval was also given to the Department of Education to assist in the door-to-door survey of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Constitution of the departmental promotion committee for promotion to grade 19 in the Punjab Institute of Language Arts and Culture (PILAC) was also sanctioned during the meeting.

>