Cabinet Committee Approves Merger Of National Housing Authority Into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:59 PM

Cabinet Committee approves merger of National Housing Authority into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority

The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) on Friday approved the merger of National Housing Authority into Naya Pakistan Housing Auhority under Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) on Friday approved the merger of National Housing Authority into Naya Pakistan Housing Auhority under Cabinet Division.

The committee, in this regard, has sent the summary to federal cabinet for final approval.

The cabinet meeting was presided over by the Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood and also attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain.

To make the working of the government expeditious and unconstrained, the committee also discussed and deliberated the amendments in certain rules of Rules of Business in the meeting.

The Chairman of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) has remarked that the amendments in Rules of Business is meant to end the red tapism and needless delays in working of the government . The rules which were creating ambiguity in disposal of business of government are also being amended to bring in the clarity, added the Chairman of the Committee Shafqat Mahmood.

The committee after a painstaking discussion proposed that the autonomous bodies and Companies will intimate the Ministry of Law about the hired lawyer or the firm to represent in the courts and Ministry of Law will give its input within 10 days to the former. The meeting was adjourned till next Thursday.

