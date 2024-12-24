Open Menu

Cabinet Committee Discuss Amendments To Civil Court Amendment Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Provincial Cabinet Committee for Legislation on Tuesday discussed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Testing Board Act and proposed amendments to Civil Court Amendment Bill 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Provincial Cabinet Committee for Legislation on Tuesday discussed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Testing board Act and proposed amendments to Civil Court Amendment Bill 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam Afridi and attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, Muzamil Aslam, Advocate General, senior judge of the Peshawar High Court, Secretary Information and Public Relations Department and officials from KP Trade Testing Board, Right to Information Commission.

The meeting held discussions on KP Trade Testing Board Act and proposed amendments to Civil Court Amendment Bill 2024.

Multiple suggestions were considered relating to KP Judicial Officer Welfare Fund more effective.

Chairing the meeting, the law minister appreciated the suggestions and directed to include them in the draft legislation to be presented in e next cabinet meeting.

On the occasion, the committee was also briefed on amendments proposed to Access to Information Act. It was told that two meetings have been held regarding amendments that have been finalized.

