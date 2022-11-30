UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee Extends License Of Dispensers For Three Years

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Cabinet committee extends license of dispensers for three years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The cabinet standing committee on legislative business has conditionally approved the extension of license of dispensers across Punjab for three years.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the meeting. He set a conditional extension for three years and an upper age limit in the license of dispensers across Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik also participated in the meeting.

The committee decided that the special course would be conducted for 6,057 dispensers to run a pharmacy. The meeting observed that there was no upper age limit for the license.

The health minister suggested that an upper age limit be set for dispensers' licenses.

Chairman Committee Basharat Raja directed that license should not be issued to people above 75 years of age. He said that after 70 years it would be mandatory to submit a medical fitness certificate for license.

The committee also decided on necessary amendments in laws and rules in this regard.

Dr Akhtar Malik said the sale of medicines in medical stores and markets would be ensuredby pharmacists. Drug inspectors needed to intensify surveillance to prevent fake drugssale in the markets, he said.

