Cabinet Committee for Anti-Corona meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Anti-Corona was held at Chief Minister's office here on Monday.

The meeting took important decisions for protecting the public from the second wave of corona as well as strict implementation on precautionary measures. The Cabinet Committee for Anti-Corona showed great concern over the increase in numbers of corona patients in the province and decided to impose a smart lockdown in areas with corona cases.

The meeting took strict notice over the violation of corona SOPs in some markets and bazaars and decided to close such markets and bazaars involved in violating corona SOPs.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, while addressing the meeting informed that the number of positive coronavirus cases was increasing in Punjab and rate of positive test had also increased.

She said there were 418 patients, under treatment in public hospitals and 76 were critical. She said that on the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, there was ample stock of essential medicines and PPEs. The health department will buy more PCR kits for corona tests, she added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all necessary measures would be taken to deal with the second wave of coronavirus. He further stated that the number of corona patients were increasing due to not wearing masks.

He said trader organizations would be bound to enforce wearing masks in markets and bazaars.

The meeting agreed to evolve a strategy for the best management of the beds in the hospitals and a separate dashboard would be set up for the purpose, which would provide all the information regarding beds in the hospital.

The public health was the most important and all the necessary decisions would be taken to protect the lives of the people, it added.

It was decided in the meeting to declare Rawalpindi Institute of Urology as a corona hospital. Proposal for introducing a rapid test was also reviewed in the meeting. The technical group will present final recommendations in this regard.

A committee had been set up under the leadership of Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam for setting up SOPs for the marriage halls and marquees which would present its final recommendations within 24 hours.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Special Assistant to CM for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, SMBR, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, high ranking civil and military officers attended the meeting. Commissioners of Multan and Rawalpindi divisions participated through video link.