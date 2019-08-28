UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee For Peace Reviews Peace, Security Matters In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:17 PM

Cabinet Committee for Peace reviews peace, security matters in Multan

Cabinet Committee for Peace led by provincial law minister Raja Bisharat held visit here to review peace and security matters after holding detailed discussion with religious scholars and top officials from local administration on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Cabinet Committee for Peace led by provincial law minister Raja Bisharat held visit here to review peace and security matters after holding detailed discussion with religious scholars and top officials from local administration on Wednesday.

Additional chief secretary home Syed Ali Murtaza, IG Arif Nawaz, deputy secretary home Dr Ahsan Bhatti also arrived with the law minister on official visit. Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, RPO Waseem Ahmad Syal, Deputy Commissioner, provincial population minister Hashmi Dogar, labor minister Ansar Majeed, local members of parliament and ulema from different schools of thought were present in the meeting arranged local circuit house.? Raja Bishart said on the occasion that any mischievous act to be unleashed anywhere in the country by nefarious elements would be responded in befitting manner. He assured that foolproof security arrangements would be made during upcoming days of the holy month. He appealed religious scholars to promote brotherhood and unity from their pulpits in order to create exemplary law and order in the society.

? Hailing PM Imran Khan for raising vigorous voice for Kashmir-cause at international fora, he said that no other ruling elite could rise up to the extent during its rule in the past.? Additional chief secretary home said discriminating speeches would be strictly prohibited. He said that law regarding permitting routes and places for religious processions and gatherings must be acted upon through local authority to maintain peace.? IG Punjab said infuriating speeches to be delivered by 'lawless people' would be discouraged vehemently. Commissioner Multan said law breakers would be met with iron hands during sacred days . RPO Multan said aerial survellience of processions would be ensured like happened in past.? Moulana Farooq Khan, Ali Raza Gerdezi among other ulemas from the district also shared their views by giving speeches. The meeting unanimously passed resolution to express solidaritywith Kashmiri brethren.?

