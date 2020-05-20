Cabinet committee meeting on corona held

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Committee meeting for Corona Control was held at the CM Office on Tuesday in which it was decided to grant permission to open shopping malls and plazas from 9 am morning till 5 pm evening across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Committee meeting for Corona Control was held at the CM Office on Tuesday in which it was decided to grant permission to open shopping malls and plazas from 9 am morning till 5 pm evening across the province.

Food courts, stalls, restaurants and playrides within the shopping malls and plazas would remain closed while restaurants would open after Eid and the decision with regard to their days and timings would be made later. Shops, businesses and markets would also be opened from 9 am morning till 5 pm evening.

It was decided during the meeting that police personnel would be given special allowance during ailment owing to coronavirus while police personnel embracing martyrdom due to coronavirus would be provided martyrdom package.

It was decided to declare mandatory for visitors to cover face at crowded places.

A five-member committee has also been constituted to ascertain doctors and health professionals for performing corona duties. On the verification of five-member committee headed by the Vice Chancellor of every medical university, additional salary would be given to the health professionals for performing corona duties.

It was also directed to ensure payment of allowance before Eid on receiving verified and authentic lists of doctors and health professionals engaged in combating coronavirus. The Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare while giving briefing to the participants apprised that more than 173,000 corona tests had been conducted across the province so far and more than 28 per cent patients had gone back to their homes after being fully recovered. He informed that staff working in laboratories would perform their duties in shifts during Eid days.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan,Chief Secretary, IG Police, Principal Secretary to CM, Additional Secretary (Home), Secretaries ofSpecialized Healthcare & Medical education, Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Finance, Information departments along with Commissioner Lahore Division attended the meeting while Secretary Transport, DG PDMA, Chairman PITB, concerned officers and senior military officers attended the meeting via video link.