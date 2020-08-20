Cabinet Committee meeting on Legislative Business approves various amendments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):The 32nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat.

The meeting considered and approved a number of legal amendments proposed by various departments. The committee approved the proposal to repeal the Punjab Privatization Board Act and directed the Board of Revenue to consult with all stakeholders on the proposal to amend the Private Trusts Act.

The committee postponed the proposal for extension of lease of 106 kanals of government land given to Sultan Foundation in Chak No. 326 J-B, Toba Tek Singh District for further consideration.

Approving the proposal for MoU between Punjab Board of Revenue and Federal Board of Revenue for data sharing, the cabinet committee directed the Forest department Punjab to consult with the Revenue department for the transfer of land for installation of air defense equipment in Murree.

The meeting approved a new policy 2020 for the promotion and examination of students in the current situation of Covid-19 postponing the proposal for formation of Miners Welfare Board and Mines Labor Housing Board for further consideration.

Provincial Ministers Raja Yasir Humayun, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimur Ahmed Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Law and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.