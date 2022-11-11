UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee Of Legislative Affairs Visits HEC, Reviews ETC: CS GB

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Cabinet committee of legislative affairs visits HEC, reviews ETC: CS GB

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan in an official statement issued here on Friday said that the cabinet committee of legislative affairs visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) and reviewed and assess the Education Testing Council (ETC), a subsidiary of HEC to conduct recruitment exams for all public sector positions of GB which was another step towards good governance and transparency

He said that this technology-driven foolproof system would help in creating an atmosphere of merit and integrity in our governance ecosystem. He informed that the selection of ASIs in the police department would be the first pilot of this new initiative.

More Stories From Pakistan

