Cabinet committee of legislative affairs visits HEC, reviews ETC: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan in an official statement issued here on Friday said that the cabinet committee of legislative affairs visited Higher education Commission (HEC) and reviewed and assess the Education Testing Council (ETC), a subsidiary of HEC to conduct recruitment exams for all public sector positions of GB which was another step towards good governance and transparency.

He said that this technology-driven foolproof system would help in creating an atmosphere of merit and integrity in our governance ecosystem. He informed that the selection of ASIs in the police department would be the first pilot of this new initiative.