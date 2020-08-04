Cabinet committee on corona decides opening more businesses

The cabinet committee for corona control decided in-principle to open industries, restaurants, marriage halls, cinemas and further decided to forward recommendations to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for final approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The cabinet committee for corona control decided in-principle to open industries, restaurants, marriage halls, cinemas and further decided to forward recommendations to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for final approval.

It also linked the decision of opening the gyms, indoor sports, beauty salons and clinics etc with the permission of NOCs.

The final decision about opening Murree and other tourist-spots would also be made by NCOC. The allied linked with the construction industry would be opened in Punjab while a special meeting of the cabinet committee for corona control would be called for opening educational institutions.

The meeting was briefed that the number of corona positive cases were 2 to 3 per cent in Punjab, however, 3000 beds would be reserved for corona patients and hospitals would be opened for routine medical services after declaring them corona free.

During the last 24 hours, five patients have died while 39 corona cases have been reported.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim JawanBakht, chief secretary, SMBR, health secretaries, secretary information,DC Lahore, DG PFA and others attended the meeting.