UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Committee On Corona Decides Opening More Businesses

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:15 PM

Cabinet committee on corona decides opening more businesses

The cabinet committee for corona control decided in-principle to open industries, restaurants, marriage halls, cinemas and further decided to forward recommendations to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for final approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The cabinet committee for corona control decided in-principle to open industries, restaurants, marriage halls, cinemas and further decided to forward recommendations to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for final approval.

It also linked the decision of opening the gyms, indoor sports, beauty salons and clinics etc with the permission of NOCs.

The final decision about opening Murree and other tourist-spots would also be made by NCOC. The allied linked with the construction industry would be opened in Punjab while a special meeting of the cabinet committee for corona control would be called for opening educational institutions.

The meeting was briefed that the number of corona positive cases were 2 to 3 per cent in Punjab, however, 3000 beds would be reserved for corona patients and hospitals would be opened for routine medical services after declaring them corona free.

During the last 24 hours, five patients have died while 39 corona cases have been reported.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim JawanBakht, chief secretary, SMBR, health secretaries, secretary information,DC Lahore, DG PFA and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab Murree Marriage Died Cabinet Industry Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.