Cabinet Committee On Coronavirus Reviews Anti Covid-19 Measures

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:43 AM

Cabinet committee on coronavirus reviews anti Covid-19 measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar an important meeting of cabinet committee on coronavirus was held at CM Office, here on Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of concerned departments and high ranking officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed the government initiatives taken to deal with the second wave of Covid-19. The situation with regard to implement coronavirus SOPs in educational institutions and business centres was also discussed in the meeting.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat stressed to avoid processions and public gatherings.

He said that safeguarding the lives and ensuring the health of citizens was the top priority of the government.

He said people should realize their responsibilities and citizens should also take preventive measures.

He said that processions and public gatherings could result the spread of coronavirus. Implementation on corona SOPs would be ensured at any cost as it was government's responsibility to take measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that numbers of coronavirus patients were increasing in hospitals. Following the SOPs was in the interest of the citizens as there was a threat of spread of this disease through processions, she added.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health gave a briefing regarding corona situation and treatment facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals.

