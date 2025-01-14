Open Menu

Cabinet Committee On Energy Approves Single-point Power Industrial Estates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM

Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates

The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved the Power Division's summary, granting permission for a single point power supply to Industrial States and Special Industrial Zones beside authorizing their management for giving connection, bill collection and other related matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved the Power Division's summary, granting permission for a single point power supply to Industrial States and Special Industrial Zones beside authorizing their management for giving connection, bill collection and other related matters.

The decision was made to address complaints from industrial zones and special industrial zones regarding the new connections and billing process, said a press release.

In this regard, a mechanism is also being developed, which would be implemented by the Power Division in the next two to three months.

Related Topics

From Cabinet

Recent Stories

CM announces regularization of tourism police

CM announces regularization of tourism police

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective ..

Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization

4 minutes ago
 CM’s aide for following approved rules in using ..

CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliamen ..

Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House

3 minutes ago
 AI initiatives to augment economic activity throug ..

AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point ..

Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates

4 minutes ago
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on ..

Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC

3 minutes ago
 Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition

Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition

4 minutes ago
 Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESC ..

Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESCO

4 minutes ago
 Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in ..

Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors

8 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization ..

CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses

8 minutes ago
 Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “ ..

Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan