Cabinet Committee On Energy Approves Single-point Power Industrial Estates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM
The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved the Power Division's summary, granting permission for a single point power supply to Industrial States and Special Industrial Zones beside authorizing their management for giving connection, bill collection and other related matters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved the Power Division's summary, granting permission for a single point power supply to Industrial States and Special Industrial Zones beside authorizing their management for giving connection, bill collection and other related matters.
The decision was made to address complaints from industrial zones and special industrial zones regarding the new connections and billing process, said a press release.
In this regard, a mechanism is also being developed, which would be implemented by the Power Division in the next two to three months.
Recent Stories
CM announces regularization of tourism police
Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization
CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land
Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House
AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan
Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC
Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition
Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESCO
Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors
CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses
Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM announces regularization of tourism police4 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House3 minutes ago
-
AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan4 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates4 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition4 minutes ago
-
Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESCO4 minutes ago
-
Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors8 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses8 minutes ago
-
Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”8 minutes ago
-
In a major step, Govt. approves new power provision system to SEZs, Industrial Estates10 minutes ago