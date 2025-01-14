Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved the Power Division's summary, granting permission for a single point power supply to Industrial States and Special Industrial Zones beside authorizing their management for giving connection, bill collection and other related matters.

The decision was made to address complaints from industrial zones and special industrial zones regarding the new connections and billing process, said a press release.

In this regard, a mechanism is also being developed, which would be implemented by the Power Division in the next two to three months.