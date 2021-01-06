Cabinet committee on law approves proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The 45th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business, chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja, was held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, sports Minister Taimur Bhatti, Chief Secretary Punjab and relevant secretaries were also present.

As many as 14 agenda items from different departments were presented in the meeting for consideration. The Cabinet Committee approved the draft agreement for the proposed rainwater harvesting project in the hill torrent areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Other matters approved included an amendment regarding online payment of taxes under the Finance Department, transformation of Punjab Model Bazaar Company into Punjab Suholat Bazaar Authority, clarification of procedure for re-registration of vehicles registered in other provinces in Punjab, change of board members of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, placement of Ravi Urban Development Authority under the Department of Housing and several pro-workers amendments to the Punjab Employees Social Security Ordinance,1965.

Separate committees were set up in the meeting to determine the lease rent of agricultural land of Livestock Department and Lahore Central business District Development Authority Ordinance 2020.