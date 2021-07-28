UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee On Law Approves Various Proposals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Cabinet committee on law approves various proposals

The 67th meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Wednesday in which legal proposals of various departments were considered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The 67th meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Wednesday in which legal proposals of various departments were considered.

Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Officers of relevant departments including Law Secretary were also present in the meeting.

Among the agenda items approved by the cabinet committee were the extension of the project for digitization of arms licenses for more one year, amendment to transfer more powers to the Home Department under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960, draft of amendment in Punjab High Security Zones Establishment Act 2021, nomination of Tariq Sana Bajwa as a member of LDA for vacant seat, amendment of Punjab Business Rules 2011 to transfer Charitable Endowment Business from school Education Department to Social Welfare Department and permission to reconstitute the board of Directors of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Company.

The committee in the meeting postponed the proposals for appointment of CEOs of Punjab Thermal Power Company and Punjab Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Company due to absence of concerned officers of Energy Department.

