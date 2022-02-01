UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee On Law & Order Finalizes PSL Security

Published February 01, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Punjab Mnister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday finalised a security plan for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The plan was finalized during the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held at Civil Secretariat, which was attended by Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimur Bhatti, senior civil and police officers.

On the occasion, Basharat Raja said that PSL players and officials had been given the status of state guests. "Lahore district administration and police will hold a full rehearsal on February 4 and 6", he said.

He directed that CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas should be fully operational during the PSL. "Necessary changes should be made keeping in view the plan of previous PSL events" directed the chair.

He said that PSL security plan would be enforced in Lahore from February 7.

The meeting also approved special powers to special price magistrates.

Basharat Raja directed that all price magistrates should ensure implementation of governmentprice lists.

He said that deputy commissioners should regularly monitor the performance of price magistrates.

