Cabinet Committee on Law & Order reviews PSL security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law & Order on Thursday reviewed in detail the security arrangements for the upcoming final match of PSL in Lahore and the tour of Australian cricket team to Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law & Order was held at the Civil Secretariat, here while Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja presided over the meeting via video link from Rawalpindi. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Punjab Police, Additional Secretary Home and other senior officers were also present.

Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements of PSL matches, the Law Minister directed that the security of the final match should also be foolproof.

Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan briefed the meeting on security arrangements for the Australian team.

Basharat Raja said that the visit of Australian cricket team to Pakistan was of great importance. "Rawalpindi and Lahore police and respective district administrations should keep close liaison for better results," directed the Minister.

The Cabinet Committee considered various proposals to increase the relief fund for the heirs of martyred personnel of Punjab Prisons. Package for injured prisons personnel was also came into discussion.

The overall law and order situation in Punjab was also reviewed.