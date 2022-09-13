Cabinet committee on law & order reviews security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for the visit of England cricket team to Lahore.

The committee meeting was held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Home Minister Colonel (rtd) Sardar Hashim Dogar, Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain (rtd) Asadullah and Commissioner Aamir Jan were also present.

The meeting was also briefed on arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Basharat Raja directed all district administrations and police to mobilize district peace committee.

The cabinet committee was apprised that the Army and Rangers troops would also be present at sensitive places on the occasion of Chehlum for security.

After the briefing on the security and other arrangements for the England team's visit to Lahore, Basharat Raja said that the traffic plan for PSL and previous foreign teams' visits should be taken into account to maintain flow of traffic in the city.

He said with the police, the Rangers and the Army would also be present for security ofthe English team.