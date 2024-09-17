Cabinet Committee on Law & Order visit central control room to monitor security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, led by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, visited the Punjab Home Department's central control room here on Tuesday.

Secretary of Punjab Home Department, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, provided a briefing on the situation of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions across the province.

The central control room is currently monitoring 2,287 processions and 568 Milad gatherings, with all major processions being watched through cameras.

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, chaired by Khawaja Salman Rafique, also held a meeting that included Provincial Ministers Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Bilal Akbar Khan.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements for Lahore and the entire province, focusing on the Milad processions.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated across Punjab with great devotion and respect. He highlighted that all major procession routes and Milad gatherings are under camera surveillance. He noted that the day is a source of joy for the entire community and is being celebrated in peace and harmony.

The meeting also included Additional IG CTD Wasim Sial, Special Secretary Home Fazal Rehman, Additional Secretary Usman Khalid, and other relevant officials.