Cabinet Committee On Legislation Business Meeting Approves Various Proposals

The 34th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday

Provincial ministers Taimur Ahmed Khan, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and Raja Yasir Humayun, along with secretaries of relevant departments, were also present.

The committee approved various proposals, put forward by various departments after deliberations and discussions.

The approved proposals included amendments to the Power Generation Policy 2015 to make foreign Currency payments in Chinese currency Yuan, increase in fines and imprisonment for violations of the wildlife laws and fee of registration and renewal of private wildlife breeding farms, inclusion of PCP Air Gun, CO2 Air Gun and Silent Air Gun in Section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act 2007, regularisation of contract employees in Public Health Engineering Department and Amendment to the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 in order to re-register motor vehicles of other provinces in Punjab.

The Cabinet Committee nodded the proposal for appointment of Hassaan Ahmed Riaz Advocate and Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry Advocate as Assesers in Lahore Development Authority.

Revenue Department's proposal for repealing of Consolidation of Land Holdings Ordinance 1960 and to convert four wildlife parks into zoological gardens, proposed by the Wildlife Department, were postponed for further consideration.

