Cabinet Committee On Legislative Business Approves Legal Proposals

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Cabinet committee on legislative business approves legal proposals

The cabinet committee on legislative business led by Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday approved several legal proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ):The cabinet committee on legislative business led by Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday approved several legal proposals.

The 62nd meeting of cabinet committee on legislative business was held at Civil Secretariat here, which was also attended by Provincial sports Minister Taimur Bhatti and relevant secretaries.

The committee approved several legal proposals which included the adjustment and regularization of Patwaris and staff of settlement department into revenue department, acceptance of resignation of one member in the board of Ravi Urban Development Authority and new appointment in his place, appointment of unofficial members in the board of Lahore Central District Business Development Authority,stated official spokesperson.

The meeting also approved 'Commencement of Treatment Program for Disease of Foot & Mouth' among cattle in selected districts under Livestock Department, promulgation of Rules 2021 of Punjab Water Resources Commission, signing of Service Agreement between Excise and Taxation Department and Urban Unit for the financial year 2020-2021, the Private Member's bill for amendment in the Power Generation and Distribution Act 1997 and the proposal to include the Punjab Assembly in the Punjab Government Business Rules 2011 as a special institute.

More Stories From Pakistan

