Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business makes various decisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A number of important decisions were made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business, with Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja in the chair, here on Wednesday.

The committee approved delegation of powers for granting parole on good conduct to the home secretary or chairman Parole Board.

It was also decided that an Act would be amended to provide driving licences to the persons with hearing disabilities. The meeting approved the resignations of Syed Yawar Ali and Saqib H Shirazi, two private members of Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

It was also decided to send recommendations to the chief minister for establishment of two new tehsils of Cantonment and City in Rawalpindi district.

The Cabinet Committee approved an amendment to the Constitution of the Punjab Sports board, under which the divisional sports committees have been restored.

A suggestion of the secretary Mines and Minerals to approve a uniform policy for better use of salt mines has been deferred for further consideration.

The cabinet committee also approved the draft of Punjab Sikh Marriage Amendment Act 2022, and legislation for setting up of Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA).

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun and the administrative secretaries concerned.