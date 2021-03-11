UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee On Legislative Business Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Cabinet committee on legislative business meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The 53rd meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries of law, regulations, forest, communication & works, mines and mineral development, sports, specialized health, social welfare and other relevant departments.

The legal proposals approved by the committee included draft of Punjab Forest Endowment Act, amendment in Lahore Ring Road Authority Act 2011 and draft of the Punjab Sports Policy 2020.

The matter of amending the TORs of the cabinet committee on finance and development and the draft amendment to the Punjab social welfare organizations (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2021 was referred to the sub-committees for further discussion.

Proposals that had been postponed for further deliberations include the Punjab Bait-ul-Mal amendment Act, 1991, the appointment of the Chief Executive of the Punjab Mineral Company and the transfer of its management from Punjab to the Federation for effective maintenance of the Katas Raj Hindu Temple.

