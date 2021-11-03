UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee On Natural Calamities Meets

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:35 PM

Cabinet committee on natural calamities meets

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood presided over a cabinet committee meeting on natural calamities here at Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Head Office on Wednesday

Provincial Minister Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar, Addl. Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, DG PDMA Raja Mansoor, Addl. Secretary Finance, Member P&D board and Irrigation and PDMA officers also attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood informed the meeting that more than nine schemes have been approved in various districts of Punjab to protect local population and agriculture land from flood and river erosion devastations under the Punjab natural disaster protection policy announced by the government.

The policy enunciated would adopt safety measures to shield districts of Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Faisalabad. The meeting was told that recommendations would be sent to F&P Department standing committee for immediate provision of funds in order to combat any emergency situation resulting from river erosion.

The PDMA would ensure the completion of construction work with the help of Irrigation Department.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan said it was obligatory for PDMA to remove bottleneck by timely identification of problem which would help to handle things in an amicable manner.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar said protection from river erosion and adoption of safety plan was directly linked with the provision of funds and helping to devise an effective mechanism was essential for ensuring safety and protection measures.

Deputy Commissioner Layyah through video link informed the meeting that so far more than six thousand acres of land, three schools and six hundred houses have been affected by river erosion while more than 250 houses were expected to be affected.

Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood directed the Relief Commissioner Punjab to ensure safety arrangements to prevent further damages.

