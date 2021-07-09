Cabinet committee reviews anti-dengue measures in province

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday presided over the cabinet committee meeting on dengue here at the Civil Secretariat to review anti-dengue measures in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday presided over the cabinet committee meeting on dengue here at the Civil Secretariat to review anti-dengue measures in the province.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, Provincial Minister for Auqaf Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik , Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam, Secretary Auqaf, the secretary Environment, secretary Agriculture, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz, commissioners and other officials were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the health minister said: "Upward trend in dengue cases in the province is dangerous for the society", adding that indoor surveillance must be enhanced immediately.

She said that all institutions must work jointly to control dengue, adding that disciplinary action must be initiated against officers not submitting dengue reports.

She said that the commissioners and deputy commissioners must ensure compliance the dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs). Yasmin Rashid added that people must keep their homes, offices and shops clean.