Cabinet committee reviews arrangements for dealing with monsoon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood on Wednesday presided over the maiden meeting of the cabinet committee for disaster management here at Civil Secretariat to review arrangements for dealing with monsoon. Provincial ministers Mohsin Leghari, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, chief secretary, administrative secretaries were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners participated through video link. During the meeting, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and line departments briefed the participants about their arrangements for dealing with the monsoon.

On the occasion, Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood informed the participants that the PDMA had been directed to remain alert in the wake of the start of the monsoon season from June 17 in Punjab. "A monitoring cell has started working from June 14 in the PDMA", he added.

He said the government had issued necessary instructions to different departments, local government institutions, as well as rescue 1122, to complete their arrangements in this regard.

He said the Irrigation department had been directed to ensure necessary repair and maintenance work of its canal infrastructure while the Agriculture department would assist in rescue operations along with informing about the agricultural lands around rivers and canals. Similarly, the Livestock department would vaccinate animals by holding field camps, he added.

Mian Khalid Mahmood directed the PDMA to complete its arrangements at the district level for prompt relief and rescue activities.

He said that local level institutions would monitor the performance of relevant departments in their respective districts and encroachments would be removed around rivers and canals.

The minister directed that the PDMA and rescue agencies should be immediately informed in case of any untoward incident for a timely rescue operation.