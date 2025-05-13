Open Menu

Cabinet Committee Reviews Dengue Situation, Pays Tribute To Pak Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Cabinet committee reviews dengue situation, pays tribute to Pak armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The sixth meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Infectious Diseases, including Dengue and Disaster Management, was held at the Health and Population Department on Monday, chaired by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Senior officials including Secretary Health and Population Department Nadia Saqib, Secretary Auqaf Department Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Additional Secretary Technical of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Dean Institute of Public Health (IPH) Professor Saira Afzal, and Chairman Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) Professor Imran Hassan attended the meeting. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, CEOs, Professor Wasim Akram, and other medical experts joined via video link.

The meeting reviewed the latest dengue situation across the province and assessed ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Officials discussed progress in high-risk areas, logistical support, human resources, geo-tagging, and dashboard monitoring, with a commitment to resolve technical challenges in upcoming technical group sessions.

Tributes were also paid during the meeting to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and the Pakistani Armed Forces for their unwavering commitment and national service during recent tensions with India.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir commended the role of national institutions, stating that the recent crisis had unified the country. “True passion and unity lead to success,” they said. “Pakistan will always stand firm by the grace of Allah Almighty. Alhamdulillah, the morale of the Pakistani nation remains high.”

With the onset of May, the ministers called for heightened vigilance in dengue control efforts. They saluted the dedication and spirit of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and pharmacists, especially during times of national strain.

Khawaja Imran Nazir directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor anti-dengue operations, while both ministers stressed the need for strong coordination with district administrations. Special attention is being given to dengue-prone districts, with orders for immediate resolution of any related issues.

