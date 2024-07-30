Cabinet Committee Reviews Law And Order In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 07:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The 10th meeting of Cabinet Committee on law and order was held in the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of the committee Khawaja Salman Rafique.
Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain participated in the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed law and order in the province and officers concerned also gave a briefing on this matter.
During the meeting, approval was given to form Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) for 14 different cases under Section 19 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The appointment of six price control magistrates in different districts was also approved. Additionally, the meeting approved the deployment of Rangers for the security of inter-provincial check posts.
Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that no effort would be spared to ensure peace and order in the province. He said that the state would not tolerate violence under any circumstances, adding that peace could not be established in society without punishing terrorists. He further said that departments concerned had been directed to ensure regular follow-ups of cases in courts. All institutions worked tirelessly during Muharram, he added.
Special Secretary Interior Fazal ur Rehman, Additional Secretary Internal Security Usman Khalid, DIG Operations Punjab, DIG Special Branch, Rangers, and officers from related institutions and departments participated in the meeting.
