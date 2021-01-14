UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Committee Reviews Law & Order In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:01 PM

Cabinet committee reviews law & order in Punjab

The 61st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The 61st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The committee reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province and the security of the touring South African cricket team.

Raja Basharat directed the law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to the South African cricket team everywhere in the province and all district, provincial and Federal departments to liaise effectively for better security arrangements.

He said that all measures should be taken against crimes like murder, kidnapping for ransom and robbery in the province especially police patrols should be ensured during fog and night. Police officials should take concrete steps to reduce the crime rate, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Murder Police Kidnapping Law And Order Law Minister Robbery All Cabinet Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Promotion of tourism among priorities of KP govt: ..

2 minutes ago

Converted Republican Ex-Lawmaker Says Impeachment ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot o ..

2 minutes ago

Ijaz Shah administers oath to GCU anti-narcotics s ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Defense Minister Lauds UK Plans to Send S ..

5 minutes ago

DIG sets up 'Minority Desk' in 3 districts of Shah ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.