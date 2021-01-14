Cabinet committee reviews law & order in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The 61st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The committee reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province and the security of the touring South African cricket team.

Raja Basharat directed the law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to the South African cricket team everywhere in the province and all district, provincial and Federal departments to liaise effectively for better security arrangements.

He said that all measures should be taken against crimes like murder, kidnapping for ransom and robbery in the province especially police patrols should be ensured during fog and night. Police officials should take concrete steps to reduce the crime rate, he added.