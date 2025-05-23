Open Menu

Cabinet Committee Reviews Security Arrangements In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Punjab Home Department convened the 28th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, chaired by Provincial Health Minister and Committee Chairman Khawaja Salman Rafique. The session focused on upcoming security measures for Eid-ul-Adha, the Sialkot by-elections on June 1, remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket series.

According to the spokesperson for the Home Department, Provincial Ministers Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Bilal Akbar Khan attended in person, while Law Minister Muhammad Sohaib Ahmed Bharath participated via video link. The meeting included a detailed review of the province's law and order situation, with a briefing by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. High-ranking officials from law enforcement agencies, including Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Fazal ur Rehman, Special Branch and CTD also participated, along with commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs and DPOs from across Punjab via video link.

The committee strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a school bus carrying children in Khuzdar, calling it a cowardly act.

Instructions were issued for foolproof security arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha, with a specific directive that only registered organisations would be allowed to collect animal hides. A strict ban was reaffirmed on hide collection by any unregistered or illegal groups. The same emphasis on stringent security was placed on the upcoming by-elections in Sialkot and remaining PSL matches, added spokesperson.

The committee approved Rs 105 million for the establishment of an Automated DNA Extraction System at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and sanctioned the creation of seven new police stations across various districts to enhance local law enforcement capabilities.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that law and order across the province is under continuous monitoring, emphasising that protection of life and property remains the state’s top priority. He added that consultations with scholars from various schools of thought are ongoing to ensure harmony during Eid.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Committee instructed full registration of all hotels and guest houses across Punjab under the 'Hotel Eye' software system to enhance security tracking and monitoring capabilities.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

2 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

4 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

4 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

4 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

4 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

4 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan