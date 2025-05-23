Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Punjab Home Department convened the 28th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, chaired by Provincial Health Minister and Committee Chairman Khawaja Salman Rafique. The session focused on upcoming security measures for Eid-ul-Adha, the Sialkot by-elections on June 1, remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket series.

According to the spokesperson for the Home Department, Provincial Ministers Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Bilal Akbar Khan attended in person, while Law Minister Muhammad Sohaib Ahmed Bharath participated via video link. The meeting included a detailed review of the province's law and order situation, with a briefing by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. High-ranking officials from law enforcement agencies, including Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Fazal ur Rehman, Special Branch and CTD also participated, along with commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs and DPOs from across Punjab via video link.

The committee strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a school bus carrying children in Khuzdar, calling it a cowardly act.

Instructions were issued for foolproof security arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha, with a specific directive that only registered organisations would be allowed to collect animal hides. A strict ban was reaffirmed on hide collection by any unregistered or illegal groups. The same emphasis on stringent security was placed on the upcoming by-elections in Sialkot and remaining PSL matches, added spokesperson.

The committee approved Rs 105 million for the establishment of an Automated DNA Extraction System at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and sanctioned the creation of seven new police stations across various districts to enhance local law enforcement capabilities.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that law and order across the province is under continuous monitoring, emphasising that protection of life and property remains the state’s top priority. He added that consultations with scholars from various schools of thought are ongoing to ensure harmony during Eid.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Committee instructed full registration of all hotels and guest houses across Punjab under the 'Hotel Eye' software system to enhance security tracking and monitoring capabilities.