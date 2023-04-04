Cabinet committee seeks formation of Zakat Council for timely payment to beneficiaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Cabinet Committee meeting was held here on Tuesday regarding timely payment of Zakat to deserving beneficiaries in the province.

The meeting was attended by Minister Zakat and Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Welfare Salma Begum, Secretary Zakat and others.

In the meeting it was decided that to get permission from Election Commission for formation of Provincial Zakat Council to pay Zakat to deserving people on time.

The Provincial Zakat Council will form committees at the district and local levels for safe and transparent payment.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that transparent and fair distribution of Zakat among the deserving beneficiaries was the first priority of the caretaker government.

He said that special care of widows, orphans and disabled would be taken while giving payment from Zakat fund.

Salma Begum said that the caretaker government wanted to ensure payment of Zakat to the beneficiaries in the same month.