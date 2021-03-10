UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee Seeks Report On Illegal Housing Societies In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Cabinet committee seeks report on illegal housing societies in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the action taken against illegal housing societies in Rawalpindi seeking a detailed report from the Rawalpindi Development Authority and the district administration.

The cabinet committee on law and order, during its meeting at Civil Secretariat, was briefed on the law and order situation in Kacha area of Dera Ghazi Khan Division to which it was decided to take action to eradicate criminal gangs and restore law and order there.

Expressing concern over the rising incidences of kite flying and aerial firing, Raja Basharat ordered the police to take action against the responsible.

The minister directed the IG Punjab to take strict measures to curb robbery, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes in the province.

A report on the firing incident in Gujranwala was also presented on the occasion.

Raja Basharat directed that strict action should be taken against those involved in the incident as per law.

The additional chief secretary Home, IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch,Additional IG CTD and other law enforcement officers were also present.

