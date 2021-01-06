Cabinet Committee Sindh for Old and abandoned vehicles met

Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani presided over the meeting of the Cabinet Committee for old and abandoned vehicles, formed on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh in the Sindh Secretariat here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani presided over the meeting of the Cabinet Committee for old and abandoned vehicles, formed on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh in the Sindh Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Secretary General Administration Sindh Naseem ul Ghani attended the meeting as Committee members besides other related officers of Sindh Government, said a statement.

The Committee was suggested that repairable vehicles should be mended while old and abandoned vehicles are to be auctioned.

Meanwhile Committee members visited the site where abandoned vehicles are parked and decided to prepare a detailed report in this regard and sent it to CM Sindh for further decision.