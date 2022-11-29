UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee Weighs PHFMC Future

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Cabinet committee weighs PHFMC future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the cabinet committee, established under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, to review the future of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) was held here at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, environment protection & cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik, concerned officials and representatives from PHFMC Association attended the meeting. Secretary primary and secondary healthcare Dr. Irshad and Secretary Law Akhtar Javed briefed the committee on the issue.

The health secretary said that the contracts of all PHFMC employees were extended till June.

Basharat Raja, while addressing the meeting regretted that the rights of PHFMC employees were neglected in the past.

"Punjab government is trying to fulfill the demands of PHFMC employees", pledged the minister.

He assured that technical complications in the way of regularization of 9616 employees of PHFMC in 14 districts will be removed.

The Cabinet Committee directed the Secretary primary healthcare to submit the departmental recommendations in the meeting within 15 days for further progress.

Raja Basharat proposed to retain the PHFMC with broader scope. The representatives of PHFMC Association said that in case of regularization of employees they would not claim dues from the past.

On the occasion, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Akhtar Malik assured that a better solution would be found soon.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Progress June All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

3 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

2 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

3 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.