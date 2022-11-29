Cabinet committee weighs PHFMC future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the cabinet committee, established under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, to review the future of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) was held here at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, environment protection & cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik, concerned officials and representatives from PHFMC Association attended the meeting. Secretary primary and secondary healthcare Dr. Irshad and Secretary Law Akhtar Javed briefed the committee on the issue.

The health secretary said that the contracts of all PHFMC employees were extended till June.

Basharat Raja, while addressing the meeting regretted that the rights of PHFMC employees were neglected in the past.

"Punjab government is trying to fulfill the demands of PHFMC employees", pledged the minister.

He assured that technical complications in the way of regularization of 9616 employees of PHFMC in 14 districts will be removed.

The Cabinet Committee directed the Secretary primary healthcare to submit the departmental recommendations in the meeting within 15 days for further progress.

Raja Basharat proposed to retain the PHFMC with broader scope. The representatives of PHFMC Association said that in case of regularization of employees they would not claim dues from the past.

On the occasion, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Akhtar Malik assured that a better solution would be found soon.